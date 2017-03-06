Politician with cancer encourages Yes vote for therapeutic cannabis

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.06

Eduardo Van den Eynde is the representative for the Popular Party in the parliament of the Spanish region of Cantabria. He was a heavy smoker and has been battling lung cancer for years. To alleviate the pain from chemotherapy, he smokes marijuana. He has declared such in personal interviews, and though a conservative, he is loudly voicing his opinion to urge legalization of cannabis for therapeutic purposes: “you can’t go against a product that does so much good for a person only because of a prejudice” – declared Van den Eynde. In fact, his taking a stance coincides with the proposal that has been put to the House of Representatives in Madrid. This request for a law that facilitates therapeutic treatments with cannabis under the close supervision of medical staff, for pathologies where it has proven to be effective or advised by physicians.