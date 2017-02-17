Politically “incorrect” gang of disabled criminals featured in new film

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.17

A film about a gang of assassins in wheelchairs is out. ‘Roues libres’ tells the story about the adventure of two criminals, who are anything but common. Ruspaszov, ex-firman in a wheelchair for the last 3 years, due to an acciendent on the job, and, then, we have Zolika, 21-year-old who is crazy about comics, born with a motor disability. Neither accepts the situation very well and cynicism and alcohol don’t seem to lighten the load of their suffering. But, everything changes when, one helps the other to use their handicaps as a “cover” and they offer their “services” to the local mafia king. Directed by Hungarian, Attila Till, this irreverent undertaking divided the critics. Some saw it as “film with certain qualities”, precisely because it is so far from the politically correct plots that dominate the Big Screen whenever the “disabled” theme has to be dealt with; while others consider this novel approach a provocation that goes nowhere, in other words, useless. In the end, the public will have the last word.