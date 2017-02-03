Politically correct language about pregnancy going overboard

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.03

The era when pregnancy was reserved only for women has come to an end. In fact, British healthcare operators have been instructed to not use the term Miss or Madam when indicating a pregnant person, but, rather, to use the terminology “person expecting a child”. This is meant to demostrate sensitivity towards intersex men and trans who are pregnant. The guidelines outlined by the British Medical Association, aim to improve physician-patient communication. “Inequality of gender – it states in the manual – is reflected in the ideas of traditional masculine and feminine roles, which commonly presume that only a woman will have a child. However, we must include other categories”.