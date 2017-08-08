Point to Tunisia to convince the rebel NGOs

Point to Tunisia to convince the rebel NGOsby Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.08.08
There is a missing piece in the effective strategy put in place by Italy’s Interior Minister to create order out of the Mediterranean chaos. And, which would be useful to counter the objections of the NGOs who have not signed the code of conduct because they are opposed to rejecting the refugees in the name of upholding the sacrosanct right to save human lives.
The missing piece is called offshore processing, based on the model of the EU-Turkey agreement of 2016. This is, as the expert Michael S. Teitelbaum explained in this paper, a humanitarian emergency management approach focusing on providing refugees with the opportunity to seek protection in neighbouring countries of the crisis area. The rational is simple. In order to avoid death in an attempt to escape the danger and destruction that wars have created at home, they are guaranteed, within a few steps from their home land, a sort of security zone, represented by UNHCR camps where refugee status is guaranteed to those who come under the terms of the Geneva Convention of 1951.
How can this theory be put into practice to solve the immigration emergency in Italy?
As there is no war in the Mediterranean, we cannot afford to shrug off the international hub of human cargo that Libya has become. This is why we should make agreements with neighbouring but stable Tunisia to host, in return for money, special UNHCR refugee camps. This solution has a triple advantage.
The first, allows thousands of migrants who are leaving daily from Libyan ports in fear of their lives, to apply for asylum in absolute security and safety.
The second is the reduction of the business of traffickers who make a fortune from the flesh, blood and hopes of migrants.
The third the number of migrants who, dazzled by the myth of Europe and diverted by human traffickers, choose to risk death by crossing the Mediterranean, instead could benefit from the precious work of NGOs who sail their boats near the Libyan waters to help rescue any shipwrecks and bring them safely, not to Italy, but to Tunisia.
And you can bet, that the new Tunisian government, who are short of tourists to drive their local economy in the pre-Arabian Spring, presented with a serious economic proposal, would not say no.
Trump chooses immigration issue to get out of the corner
Yesterday, with a surprise move that disoriented friends and enemies, Trump gave a thumbs up to difficult but courageous immigration reforms made in USA. A decision considered by many to be a long-shot, given that his predecessors, George Bush and Barak Obama had only abysmal failures to show after their Read More.
Italian ships on the scene and traffickers turn around and go home
For the first time in July, the number of immigrants arriving on Italian shores has decreased by half: going from 23,552 recorded in 2016 to 11,193. Which means a 52,4% decrease, thanks to the Libyan coast guard finally deciding to practice its profession, as a response to the pressing from Read More.
For fear of expulsion illegal immigrants avoid drugs and alcohol
It is not true that illegal immigrants cause an increase in drug and alcohol use. At least, this is what the researchers at University of Wisconsin-Madison have stated. Their data highlights some unexpected surprises: the higher the number of immigrants that arrive without legal documents, the lower the arrests for alcohol Read More.
The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court’s eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg, Read More.
Record numbers of repatriations for illegal immigrants in the EU
Record number of repatriation for illegal immigrants in the European Union. According to the latest Eurostat report, in fact, more than 226,000 extra-EU citizens who were illegally present in the European Community territory were sent back to their countries of origin. This is the highest number yet recorded since 2008, Read More.
There is no one unique integration for all immigrants
Adriano Cancellieri is a Sociologist at Iuav University in Venice and has just published Migrants and Urban Space in the latest issue of Il Mulino magazine. Q: In one of your recent articles, to summarize briefly, you speak about the integration of immigrants as being all or nothing. Can you explain Read More.