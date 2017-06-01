Platform for parents of children with disabilities

Platform for parents of children with disabilitiesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.01
It is not easy for parents with disabled children to find trustworthy information online. Enfant-différent is a new interactive program in France, managed by a multidisciplinary team, that provides moms, dads, and professionals with a point of reference and meeting place. Here, parents can find explore a range of topics about their child’s life. In addition, they can have this invaluable resource for addressing issues that have to do with school, healthcare, free-time, as well as individual rights and legal procedures. This virtual space is based on sharing and communicating emotions. Users will be able to view family stories, gather advice, and learn practical shortcuts. In addition, projects, initiatives and new studies will be presented.
Sign languages can be now translated simultaneously
Lesi is the name of the innovative appliance that is able to transform gestures into words. Actually, the user places himself/herself in front of a special sensor that is connected to a computer, and it recognizes movements made during “signing” and writes them on a PC monitor and produces the corresponding Read More.
International Multiple Sclerosis Day as the French do it
For Internal Multiple Sclerosis Day here are six pieces of information that the French associations concerned with sufferers and their families have published. 1) Multiple sclerosis, that mostly appears between 20-35 years, affects almost 100,000 people in France. 2) 2,500 - 4,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. Women are 2-3 times more likely Read More.
Braille is now portable thanks to six women
Reading will soon be a lot easier for the visually impaired thanks to six young female students at Mit in Boston. The team of talented engineers has created Tactile a device that is as large as a glasses case with a special video camera on one side that can scan any text Read More.
A summer camp to teach English to dyslexic students
In Rome (Italy), an educational summer camp to teach English to dyslexic students. It is the first initiative of this kind organized by the Roman section of the Italian Association of Dyslexics (AID). A project that aims at teaching foreign languages in a special way to teens with difficulties in Read More.
The first wheelchair that allows to be mobile in standing position
The first wheelchair that offers users the ability to be mobile in standing position. A unique innovation in the field of technologies for people with motor disabilities that makes them much more autonomous. Developed by the Center for Bionic Medicine in Chicago, it consists of a unique hand drive mechanism Read More.
A comic explains to bosses and colleagues what it means to be a caregivers
How can explain to companies how to deal with caregivers? Through a comic. The idea comes from UNAF (The French Union of Family Associations) who have created this special guide for employers, but also colleagues who are alongside someone who takes care of an elderly, sick or disabled family member. Read More.