Piedmont urges Italian parents to compliant with the obligatory vaccination

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.21

In the Italian Region of Piedmont, the Local Health Units will send letters to families who are not in compliance with the vaccination obligation. While those who are already in order, will not receive any communication, according to a regional circular letter that was widespread the same day the Italian Senate approved, with amendments, the measure introducing the obligatory vaccination schedule, now passing to the Chamber of Deputies. The letter, containing the reservation, date and time of the convocation, will be sent to the parents by August 31 and will also serve as a certificate to be presented at school by September 10: by signing it, parents will express their will to adhere to the invitation. This is an initiative that aims to implement, before the beginning of the new school year, the directives of the draft-law being converted into law. It was estimated that 61,000 children and young people living in Piedmont will be summoned for a total of 225,000 vaccine sessions to be made from the end of September.