Photo exhibit of children with autism under Parisian sky

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.03

Walking down the sidewalk alongside the Parisan Hôtel de Ville, we can take in a beautiful photography exhibit dedicated to children with autism. “Regards d’enfance”, shot by photographer, Loïc Trujillo, will be visibile on the hotel gates that face the street until April 23. The artist followed 16 kids in their daily routines for more than a year. The images, points out the curator, are meant to make us think about our perceptions and our prejudices, and transmit to us the need to overcome them.