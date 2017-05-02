Pet therapy to fight bullying at school

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.02

Pet therapy courses as part of the academic program to prevent bullying. Thanks to dogs that are able to facilitate socialization and healthy exchange among students. This initiative is sponsored by the Spanish association Entrecanes to guarantee a positive and reciprocal experience among the kids. The multidisciplinary team of psychologists, teachers, social workers, and dog trainers will promote a series of workshops throughout the schools in order to prevent bullying, using the 4-leggd friends. In fact, when a dog enters a class, the dynamics change immediately, leaving room for harmonized and cohesive interaction that contributes to positive emotions among everyone within the environment. The presence of an animal allows kids to learn to express themselves in a vivacious manner and to share experiences with classmates.