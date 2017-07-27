Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stress

Related:

Nobody beats Italy when it comes to rare diseases Italy represents the highest number of centers of excellence in Europe for rare diseases. The country’s network of these highly specialized centers (ERN – European Reference Networks): amounts to 189 out of a total of 942 in Europe (about 20%). Representation of patients in European Patient Advocacy Groups (ePAGs),is also Read More.

Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page Read More.

Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.

The role of cannabis in treating MS symptoms People with multiple sclerosis in the UK should be allowed to use cannabis legally in order to relieve their “relentless and exhausting” symptoms. According to the MS Society 1 in 10 sufferers of the condition whose pain and spasticity cannot be treated by medication available on the NHS should be Read More.

Tiny robots can swim through your veins This tiny magnetic robot swims the front crawl at 10 micrometres per second. And the nano-swimmer is strong enough to pass through more viscous liquids, like blood, to deliver medicine from inside your veins. The front crawl is the fastest way for humans to swim. So Tianlong Li at the Read More.