Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stress

Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stressby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.27
Pet-therapy in Milan airports to help the small and big passengers relax before takeoff. This is the initiative launched by SEA together with the association Amici Terapeuti Onlus. In fact, for the entire summer, in the boarding areas of Linate and Malpensa, little four-legged friends will make the waiting time more enjoyable for passengers. Pet-therapy has positive psychological effects on mood, self-confidence, self-control as well as contributing to thereduction of anxiety, stress and insomnia. Which is why it has proven useful in reducing the fear of Flying.
Italy represents the highest number of centers of excellence in Europe for rare diseases. The country’s network of these highly specialized centers (ERN – European Reference Networks): amounts to 189 out of a total of 942 in Europe (about 20%). Representation of patients in European Patient Advocacy Groups (ePAGs),is also Read More.
Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page Read More.
Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.
People with multiple sclerosis in the UK should be allowed to use cannabis legally in order to relieve their “relentless and exhausting” symptoms. According to the MS Society 1 in 10 sufferers of the condition whose pain and spasticity cannot be treated by medication available on the NHS should be Read More.
This tiny magnetic robot swims the front crawl at 10 micrometres per second. And the nano-swimmer is strong enough to pass through more viscous liquids, like blood, to deliver medicine from inside your veins. The front crawl is the fastest way for humans to swim. So Tianlong Li at the Read More.
HIV transmission is almost zero among sufferers receiving treatment. Researchers from the University of New South Wales analyzed the sex lives and HIV transmission rates of more than 350 gay couples where one of the individuals is infected with the virus. The couples were from Brazil, Thailand and Australia. Each Read More.