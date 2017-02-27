Pet cats do not cause schizophrenia

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.27

Pet cats do not increase kids’ risk of developing schizophrenia. New study of about 5,000 children in the United Kingdom and published in the journal Psychological Medicine found no evidence that cat ownership during gestation or childhood was associated with psychotic experiences that can be early signs of mental illness – such as hallucinations or delusions of being spied on – when they were teenagers. This research is the latest in a field that’s yielded many alarmist headlines based on correlations, but not concrete conclusions, about cats making people crazy.