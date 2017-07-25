Periods can be traumatic for trans people

Related:

Homosexuality in the football transfer market Bianca Sierra and Stephany Mayor, two twenty-five year olds, had to travel more than 7,000 km in order to be free to live out their love story. This is the distance that divides Mexico from their new home in Akureyri, a small Icelandic town where this pair of professional footballers

Firts home for New York City's LGBT seniors Next month, work will begin on a $78 million housing complex for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Followed in the fall by a $40 million building across from Crotona Park in the Bronx. Both buildings are expected to open in 2019. While such targeted

Sam, the first educational transgender toy A transgender toy named Sam helps teach parents and children about gender identity. Sam is a tool designed to help children understand what it means to grow up as a transgender child. Sam is a nesting doll made up six different dolls intended for ages three and up. Each of

In this school trans students don't feel different Increase in the number of Spanish schools that promote ad hoc programs for the inclusion of transgender students. In fact, there is a "certificate of recognition" for those schools who provide special training to teachers, students, and families who want to contribute to overcoming prejudice and discrimination against individuals who

Don't call me Alexandra, word of the first transgender gondolier «My name is Alex Hai, and I am transgender. The correct pronouns to use when referring to me are he/him/his». This is what we can read in a post recently published by a gondolier in Venice on his Fb profile. About him everything has been said or written and he