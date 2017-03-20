People with Down’s syndrome have the same needs as everyone else

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.20

People with Down’s syndrome don’t have “special needs”. They simply have the same needs as everyone else: to receive proper education, to get a job, to live with independence, to catch up with friends, to play sport, to fully exercise their rights as equal citizens. This is the core message of the short film “Not Special Needs”, directed by Wayne McClammy and which sees the participation of Lauren Potter, the twenty-seven-year-old actress with Down’s syndrome who played, among others, the role of Becky Jackson in “Glee”, the hit musical series broadcast by Fox for six seasons and of the actor John McGinley, best known for the role of Dr. Perry Cox on the television series “Scrubs”.



This is an initiative realized in the framework of the international campaign by CoorDown – National Coordination of Associations of People with Down syndrome for the celebration of the twelfth World Down Syndrome Day, to take place on Tuesday, 21 March 2017. For this occasion, the Italian Association for people with Down’s syndrome (AIPD) has launched a fundraising around the Country: in more than 30 Italian cities is already possible, since last March 19, to contribute with donations. To all donors a small can with Baby’s Breath seeds are offered.



