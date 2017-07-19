People with disabilities more than twice as likely to be victims of violent crime

Related:

A tactile comic book for the blind There is also a tactile comic with haut-relief in the 57the International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Designed by Max (who is the cartoonist Francesc Capdevila, winner of the 2007 National Award for Comic in Spain), the drawings were created in collaboration with the participants who are blind,

Outstanding rap in sign-language The sign-language version of rapper, Waka Flocka Flame's hit created an absolute frenzy. The performance was executed by well-known American sign-language interpreter Holly Maniatty during Manchester, UK Firefly Music Festival that took place a few weeks ago. Holly danced and signed perfectly for the non-hearing public, as she followed the

Italian schools under observation to guarantee disabled pupils' rights A monitoring campaign across Italy to check the real inclusion of disabled people at school. It was launched by the National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities (ANFFAS) and aims at finding out all the possible injustices and obstacles that students with disabilities can encountered during

Even Mexico's "star system" has accepted actors with Down's Syndrome For the first time in Mexico, an actor with Down's Syndrome has been given the most prestigious cinematographic award. Premio Ariel was won by Mexican actor Francisco "Paco" de la Fuente, 25-year old protagonist in the film El Alien y Yo. Francisco interprets a musician with trisomy 21 who plays the keyboard in a

Even if he's blind, his view of justice is perfectly in focus Ricardo Tadeu is the first blind judge in Brazil. He's been a judge since 2009, and he spends most of his day buried in paperwork passed to him from the courts in Curitiba, in the southern part of the country. Among his many accomplishments worthy of being mentioned, is his