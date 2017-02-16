People with ADHD have atypical brains

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.16

People with ADHD have a part of their brains that is less developed. At least, that is what has been revealed by an extensive study undertaken by Dutch, Radboud University. The study, recently published in The Lancet, looked at the MRIs of 3.000 toddlers, children, and adults. What they discovered was that the brains of those with attention and hyperactivity deficit disorder had 5 areas of the brain that were underdeveloped, when compared with the normal population. Among the areas were those that controll emotion, voluntary movements, and thoughts. Abnormalities, however, that seemed to be more pronounced in the earlier years and less evident as the subjects grew older. These results will encourage the scientific community to classify ADHD as a true disturbance, and not simply as a difficulty.