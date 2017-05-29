People affected by multiple sclerosis on the increase in Italy

Related:

How many Italians are HIV-positive In Italy, citizens living with HIV are about 130,000. A number in continuous increase . In this country, it is reported a new infection every 2 hours. But almost 1 infected individual out of 5 is not aware of it. Unprotected sex remains the first way virus is transmitted, as Read More.

The company that focuses on cats to increase its productivity Cats welcome in the office. This is the anti-stress solution profered by the Japanese company Ferray &Co designed for employees suffering from burnout. Each of them can clock in with their beloved feline, keep him on the desk, take care of him, play with him and get him purring. All Read More.

Happiness is a public good in Spain Does a place exist where everyone is happy? We will know in 4 years when we have the results of the Spanish project “Viles pel benestar” aimed at transforming a number of cities in kingdoms of well-being. The project, promoted by the University of Barcellona, will be trialled in two municipalities Read More.

On Cannes red carpet the beautiful model with vitiligo Winnie Harlow, the top model with vitiligo, has made her way along the Cannes red carpet on occasion of the 70th edition of the prestigious Film Festival. She performed during the second evening of the event (18 May), in a breathtaking royal blue gown for the presentation of Loveless, the Read More.

The three principle causes of death among young people throughout the world 1.2 million adolescents die in the world each year. To denounce this figure is the World Health Organization (WHO). Also listing the three leading cause of these numerous deaths. In order, there are automobile accidents, infections/respiratory illnesses, and suicide. The majority of deaths occur in Africa and southeast Asia. As Read More.