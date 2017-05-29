People affected by multiple sclerosis on the increase in Italy

People affected by multiple sclerosis on the increase in Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.29
In Italy, the number of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) is increasing. According to the latest edition of Barometer by the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM), the total figure is around 114,000 patients. While they were 110 thousand according to the survey 2016. It should be noted that, most of the time, the disease is diagnosed in the age range 20-40. As far as its social cost is concerned, the average per person amounts to €45 thousand. For a total of € 5 billion a year. The publication also confirms the absence of a structured medical care system and the fact that, many times, the family has to face with this shortage: 43% of citizens affected by MS declare to receive daily informal assistance from a family member.
