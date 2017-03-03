People accept a gay partner easier than an obese one

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.03.03

At a party where alcohol was flowing, my male friend kissed a girl and then tried to pass it off as a prank. She weighed 100 kilograms. Maybe he was ashamed?

I can’t answer for him, but one thing is certain: adipophiles (people who love fat) are the “new gay”. A woman I know who is bisexual made me think about all this, seeing as she is extremely well versed in coming out, when it comes to confessions about sexual orientation etc. Nowadays, when bacon fat and tummy rolls have been all but banned, “shame” is no longer associated with being homosexual, but, rather, with the fact that fat excites you. One who finds a natural attraction to obesity tends to repress it, thinking that it is abnormal. In an online forum titled I like fat women an anonymous user posted “I ask myself if I should feel like a deviate or sick individual, or if it is simply a question of having different tastes than others”.

In the best case scenario, everything is reduced to mere feticism, as can be seen in the documentary My Big Fat Fetish. A film about 4 seriously obese women who perform over the internet for a public of fans that hides behind the screen.

But, can’t you love a fat person out in the open without having to justify it? Yes, but it’s not easy, explains 33-year old Eleonora, to West. “My husband – she explains – is overweight. When we met, I was 14 and he was the first to ever kiss me. But, all my friends made fun of me, and I ended up leaving him for another boy, older and skinnier. After 8 years, though, we ended up meeting again. “We had so much in common. The same interests. Same passions. And he was the sweetest guy I’d ever known”.

At the time, I was engaged to a guy who was really careful about his body-image and we were getting ready to move in together. Even if I decided to leave all that behind for my adorable chubby guy, I suffered from the negative response from others regarding his physical appearance. Everyone compared us, and they compared him to my “ex. My mother couldn’t even stand to even look at him. But, then, I woke up and convinced myself to make things clear. Everyone had to accept him: he was not thin, but he was the most extraordinary person I had ever met. Now, he’s my husband. He’s still overweight…but he will always be the most special!”.