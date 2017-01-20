Pedophile priests in Italy receive no leniency during sentencing

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.20

In Italy, a priest pedophile will receive no leniency even if he committed the crime outside of the church. Because in the eyes of the victim, he always represents a point of reference for the role that he plays. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a priest who had been condemned for having molested minors and for having forced them into having sexual relations with him. The Supreme Judges upheld the modern doctrine of the Catholic Church by explaining the basis of individual rights, which in sex crimes, takes into account the abuse of power by a minister of faith and his failure to uphold the evangelical duties. Not only in church, but also when he is participating in the community in a variety of capacities: facilitating recreation, providing assistance, or performing activities related to his mission, including psychological support to parishioners or anyone else who might be in need.