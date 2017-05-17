Paying alimony to maintain ex-partner’s lifestyle gets some clarification

Paying alimony to maintain ex-partner’s lifestyle gets some clarificationby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.17
Bad news for Italian husbands who are considering legal separation. Unfortunately, a new clarification is spoiling the party of many “nearly-singles” who were celebrating after the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court regarding alimony payments. The recent sentence demanded a reorientation of “maintaining lifestyles” previously enjoyed by the “ex” (during marriage) who earned less. This landmark decision, however, does not pertain to couples who are only legally separated, and not yet divorced. In legal separation, the obligation to support the economically disadvantaged partner still applies. Which is why the Supreme Court recently confirmed the €2 million monthly check in favor of the wife of one of the richest men in the world. Who had admitted to have always «guaranteed his wife a lifestyle above and beyond any normal one, making available to her at the family villa, a butler, personal secretary, cooks, drivers, and maids, and a monthly amount of €50,000». And, seeing as they are still only separated, and she is unable to maintain all of these services on her single income, he will have to continue to support her in this lifestyle.
