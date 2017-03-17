Passionate cheerleader with Down’s Syndrome

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.17

She has been training for 10 years to be a cheerleader.Nothing and nobody could stop her. Not even the fact that she was born with Down’s Syndrome. Madison Thompson – originally from Texas – thanks to an entire decade of intense training and enormous sacrifices, has won a dozen trophies and awards, and has even graced the cover of a specialized magazine dedicated to one of the most loved sports among American girls. Until today, everything had gone splendidly, but now, the 13-yearold has to try again to reach her true dream, to enter the cheerleading team of Garland ISD’s Coyle Middle School, where she goes to school. Last year, she was not chosen.But, she did not get discouraged and hopes that this time, she’ll make it. “She works hard and is tenacious and stubborn” – her mom Shannon explains– “but I’d like to see the school meet her half way and help her hard work pay off. For this reason, I launched an online petition asking that she be given at least a list of the exercises that she will be asked to perform, so she can practice better. We’ve already received 5000 signatures”.