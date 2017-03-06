Passion for socks turned a young man with Down’s Syndrome into a businessman

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.06

Thank to his passion for coloured socks, John Cronin, 21 years old and from the USA, has become a great businessman. All started some years ago when he proposed to his father to create a firm to produce and sell socks of different colours. So, in December 2016, the two launched a online store, John’s Crazy Socks, that until now has already sold more than 1,000 pairs of socks. Whose design is John’s task, together with other managerial responsibilities. He also launched the idea, in fact, to deliver the product to the purchaser in a special packaging containing candies and a handwritten thank-you note by John himself.