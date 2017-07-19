Parma gives taxi vouchers to the disabled and single women

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.07.19

The initiative started on Monday, July 17 and was organised by the Municipality of Parma to provide taxi vouchers to people with disabilities, single women and people over 65. The project was launched due to the reduced operating schedules of the public transport service during the Summer. The Municipality wants to meet the needs of vulnerable groups within the local population. Those who will benefit are the citizens of Parma with disabilities, people over 65 and pregnant women. But even single women can apply, providing that the voucher is used from 20.00 to 06.00, with the aim of ensuring safety in the evening and night hours (while for other categories of beneficiaries discounts can be enjoyed throughout the day). The release of the vouchers will take place at the multi-purpose counters of the City Council with the simple presentation of proof that you belong to a category of beneficiaries. “This is an interesting initiative, launched in collaboration with the trade associations of taxi drivers ,” stressed the Councillor for the Municipality of Parma Industry, Christian home. The proposal has already been confirmed for 2018.