Parents reminded by nurseries to not forget their kids in the car

Parents reminded by nurseries to not forget their kids in the carby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20
”Excuse me for insisting” (Scusa se insisito) is a new project aimed at helping parents not forget their children are in the car. An idea created by the Italian association of nurseries in Milan (Assonidi), in light of the significant increase in cases of Dissociative Amnesia, in Italy. The disturbance can affect moms and dads while they are on the way to the nursery with their child: it causes a complete cancellation of the notion of time and memory, usually brought about in times of extreme stress or trauma. The tragic consequence is that the child is left behind in the automobile, which often results in the child’s death. This new service aims at limiting this phenomenon by sending alerts to parents, either with texts to cell numbers or Whatsup or both, in the event that a child is absent without any prior notification. All nurseries and pre-schools throughout the country are invited to adhere to the program, hoping to eliminate dramatic news stories in the future concerning children abandoned in cars by accident.
New government assistance for poor families: animal voucher
The Italian municipality of Trieste has decided to help citizens who are in economic difficulty take care of their pets. A special fund has been set up that will provide a €30 coupon that can be spent on necessities for one’s pet, especially for visits with the veterinarian. This assistance Read More.
Who is entitled to Inclusion Welfare Assistance in Italy?
What does the new decree introducing the Inclusion Welfare Assistance (Reddito di inclusion - ReI) in Italy provide? The document, already approved by the Council of Ministers on a proposal from the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, implements the new national law against poverty. This economic benefit, amounted to Read More.
Who are Italy’s care leavers and how many are there?
In Italy, there are nearly 3,000 minors who having just turned 18, are forced to leave the homes that had taken them in, due to a newly acquired adult status. These so-called “care leavers”, are young people without legal protection while still minors, and who must become independent much earlier Read More.
How much the EU spends on family/child benefits
Over €330 billion were spent in 2014 in the European Union (EU) on family/child benefits. This represents 8.6% of total social benefits, ranking the function "Family and children" on the third position after "Old age and survivors" (45.9%) and "Sickness, healthcare and disability" (36.5%). The relative significance of benefits for Read More.
More information about the bonus for future moms
In Italy, the € 800 bonus to future mothers is awarded for each child born or adopted/entrusted. A benefit that is given for a single event (pregnancy or childbirth, adoption or fostering), as clarified by the Italian social security institute (INPS) in a recent circular letter which better specifies what Read More.
Here is the law introducing the Inclusion Welfare Assistance
Green light of the Italian Senate to the Inclusion Welfare Assistance (Reddito di Inclusione). Today, in fact, the new rules against poverty, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, received the final ok. This new measure comes from a regional test of the Support for Active Inclusion (SIA, Sostegno Read More.