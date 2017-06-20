Parents reminded by nurseries to not forget their kids in the car

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20

”Excuse me for insisting” (Scusa se insisito) is a new project aimed at helping parents not forget their children are in the car. An idea created by the Italian association of nurseries in Milan (Assonidi), in light of the significant increase in cases of Dissociative Amnesia, in Italy. The disturbance can affect moms and dads while they are on the way to the nursery with their child: it causes a complete cancellation of the notion of time and memory, usually brought about in times of extreme stress or trauma. The tragic consequence is that the child is left behind in the automobile, which often results in the child’s death. This new service aims at limiting this phenomenon by sending alerts to parents, either with texts to cell numbers or Whatsup or both, in the event that a child is absent without any prior notification. All nurseries and pre-schools throughout the country are invited to adhere to the program, hoping to eliminate dramatic news stories in the future concerning children abandoned in cars by accident.