Parents of teens with cerebral palsy have significant stress levels

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.01

38% of parents of teens with cerebral palsy (CP) have significant stress levels requiring professional assistance. According to a European multicenter study, published in the journal Research in Developmental Disabilities, the stress is especially caused by the behavioral disturbances of the teen. Information was collected from 286 families of adolescents with CP (aged 13 to 17 years) living in Ireland, France and Denmark. At the interviews, researchers assessed stressors, family resources, parental distress, and the negatively perceived impact of CP in family life. “Family is a dynamic system: facing disability, it tries to recover its balance with available resources and its perception of the situation,” researchers wrote in its report. The goal of the study was to determine how healthcare professionals can adequately respond to the needs of the family and improve its adaptation to a child with disability.