Parents do not know how to avoid SIDS

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.15

Half of parents in the UK are unsure of the basic steps they can take to avoid SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). This according to charity Lullaby Trust, that highlights how 55% of mums and dads do not know that it is better of the infant sleep on his/her back instead that on their front or side. The survey was carried out on occasion of the Safer Sleep Week (13th- 19th March), during which the charity will be promoting the ABCs of safer sleep, across social media, in shopping centre baby change facilities and on screens in GP surgeries throughout England.