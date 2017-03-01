Parents defending children at school are worse than unions

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.01

In Italy, now it’s the teachers, and not the students, who are fearing report cards. Because, they know that it takes only one low or failing grade to bring parents to shower them with insults and maybe even to initiate a legal battle. Episodes that have become so diffuse that, the region of Tuscany, for example, has published a brochure for school officials that explains in excuciating detail the various regulations, and procedures to follow for managing the overwhelming flow of complaints from families about grades and State exam results. The text points out, among other things, that the measures adopted by the school boards concerning student evaluations, including report cards for the first quadrimester, are legal documents that can be challenged in a court of law. The school secretaries, therefore, have been instructed to grant access to the interested parties who request them. After which, it is clear that schools will have to have an experienced legal team.