Parents among the main causes of early school leaving

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.11

Family problems can compromise kids’ school career more than personal difficulties. An aspect highlighted by the University of Montréal that has developed a multi-year study on dropouts. According to experts, who have monitored a sample of teenagers for five years, external stress factors like a divorce, preceded by months of conflicts, account for a quarter of dropout cases (25%). More than difficulties in learning, bad grades and conflicts with school personnel (23%). Results that, according to experts, should be taken into account by teachers to evaluate correctly the personal situation of each student, give them the right support and prevent early school leaving.