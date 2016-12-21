Parent-child relationship benefits more from story time with a paper book

by Beatrice Credi - 2016.12.21

Parent-child relationship benefits more from story time with a paper book than with a tablet, because the interaction is warmer and friendlier. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology compared changes in cognitive, affective, and postural aspects of interaction during shared reading on screen and on paper. Video observations of 24 sets of British mothers and their kids, ages seven to nine revealed that physical book sessions were more lively and loving than shared tablet reading. When they read from paper rather than a screen, there was a significant increase in the warmth of the parent/child interactions: more laughter, more smiling, more shows of affection. This difference apparently boiled down to physical positioning. When children read from a screen they tended to hold the tablet in a ‘head-down’ posture typical of solo uses such as one-player games or surfing the internet. Analysis of the videotapes showed that the head-down position led mothers to curl around behind the child and ‘shoulder-surf’ rather than adopt the ‘curled up’ position common when reading a paper book. When mothers read from paper, however, they held the books between themselves and the child, with the child very close, tucked in to facilitate visual sharing or in a relaxed posture for audio sharing.