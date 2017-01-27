Painful sex in women is more common than you think

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.27

Sex is painful for 1 in 10 women, according to a new study published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It surveyed nearly 7,000 sexually active British women aged 16 – 74 years. Researchers say the results suggest painful sex, the medical condition known as dyspareunia, can occur during or after intercourse. It can be caused by illness, infection, a physical problem or a psychological problem, which makes it quite hard to treat. Even if it is very common among women of all ages, it is still a taboo subject.