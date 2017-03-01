Paid leave from work must be granted to de facto couples

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.01

In Italy, the 3 days per month paid leave from work are to be extended to civil unions. A new circular letter by the Italian social security institute (INPS), referring to a decision of the Constitutional Court on the matter, gives a set of indications in order to reiterate that the family caregiver leave must be granted also to unmarried partners and even to same-sex-couples. Anyway, it is specified in the document, no one can benefit of the 3 days per month paid leave from work to assist his/her companion’s family members. Since: “between a part of a civil union and the relatives of the partner there is not a relation of affinity.“