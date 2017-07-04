Paddington Bear is a symbol of kindness to refugees

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.04

Michael Bond’s Paddington was born into a world torn to pieces by a destructive conflict. His story is that of the refugee – and it remains as relevant today as it was when Bond, who died aged 91 on June 27, created him in the 1950s. Paddington travelled illegally by boat and was taken in by a comfortably off London family. But the bear’s famous label is also very important, signaling his role as a figure for a series of memories about the trauma of World War II. Bond recalled watching images of evacuee and refugee children wearing labels at train stations. Bond bears witness to experiences of the huge number of people displaced by the war and of refugees and migrants in the post-war era, who combine to create a sympathetic character in Paddington, and a strong ethical message in Bond’s writing of the value of hospitality. Bond’s own commitment to refugees continued until his death. He led a campaign – along with more than 60 children’s authors and illustrators – to highlight the government’s continued detention of hundreds of child asylum-seekers in prison-like conditions.