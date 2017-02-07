Pact signed between Italian government and Islamic community representatives

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.07

The Islamic associations and community representatives present in Italy have signed a pact with the nation’s government. The signed document starts with the supremely important principle that is the hallmark of any secular nation: the guarantee of freedom of religious practice based on cultural pluralism. A value that is unalienable and of the utmost importance in any civil democracy. The agreement establishes a type of balance between reciprocal rights and obligations, with the objective of developing a shared project based on integration. One of the most important components is the strong collaboration in combating the phenomenon of religious fundamentalism, in a manner that guarantees the necessary instruments for institutions, with which to interpret the threat to security of the community at large, but also to Muslim citizens and residents. In addition, the training of imam and spiritual leaders was addressed, given their delicate role: with the aim of creating effective mediators that can assist in facilitating peaceful and legal integration into the community as well as gender equality.