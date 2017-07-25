Owning a dog may encourage older people to exercise

Owning a dog may encourage older people to exerciseby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.25
Older people should be given dogs on prescription to help increase their outdoor activity. Researchers at the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia (UEA) found that owning or walking a dog was one of the most effective ways to beat the usual decline in later-life activity, boosting mood and improving health. More than 3000 older-adults participating in the study were asked if they owned a dog and if they walked one. They also wore a small electronic device that constantly measured their physical activity level over a seven-day period. The study found that those with a pet were active for 30 minutes longer a day on average, far more than the researchers were expecting. Dog walking may have considerable potential to support the maintenance of physical activity in older adults and could form part of exercise on prescription schemes, the new study suggests. Where dog ownership is not possible, the researchers say the elderly should be encouraged to sign up for schemes such as Borrow My Doggy, a nationwide UK network, which allows people to walk other people’s pets.
Sex education for the over 65s with Pornhub
Love has no age limit, and neither do sexually transmitted diseases. This is why Pornohub, the global giant of online porn, has just launched "Old School" a campaign about STD’s which is directed at the over-65s. In their aim to increase life expectancy and improve life, after retirement, they don’t Read More.
Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment
In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.
Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers
Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. Read More.
An antibody provides new therapy for macular degeneration
For the first time a new therapy has demonstrated success with significantly slowing the progression of macular degeneration. A serious pathology that is the principle cause of blindness in the over-60 population for five million people throughout the world. According to the results of a clinical study published in Science Read More.
Teens have the same activity levels as someone who is 60
Teenagers have the same level of activity as an elderly person. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found 'alarmingly low' rates of movement in older teens and declared that physical activity levels for all minors were much lower than expected. The most astonishing finding was that Read More.
The oldest gymnast in the world still dazzles crowds everywhere
Johanna Quaas is a world icon for active aging. For this 92-year old German woman, turning and jumping on the balance beam is kid’s stuff. Steady and flexible like a high-school girl, she left many stupefied as they watched her perform at the prestigious Gymnastics Festival of Berlin, that just Read More.