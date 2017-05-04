Owners of new businesses with little experience close quickly

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.04

In Italy, many young people start a business without having the necessary experience or know-how. A fact that contributes to many operations closing shortly after opening. More specifically, as many as a little more than 1 out of every 2 dies within the first 5 years of life: 55.2% in 2014 against 45.4% in 2004. At least, these are the data that emerged in a study undertaken by the Italian CGIA of Mestre that highlighted that there are a number of other obstacles in addition to little experience. For example, too many taxes and an overwhelming bureaucracy that does not ease the chronic lack of liquidity. As for the business sector that are closing more doors, the highest percentages of failures were recorded in construction (62.7%), business (54.7%) and services (52.9%). Industry fared better (48.3%).