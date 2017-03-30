Government anti-meat and sausage decree that helps Le Pen

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.30

Just like on cigarette packages, “could cause serious health hazards” could soon be stamped on packages of meat and sausages. At least, one could imagine that happening after seeing the severe warnings launched in France by the public health council against over-consumption of sausages, ham and steaks. This is the first time since 2001, that the national dietary program includes specific details about the consumption of these incriminating foods. In fact, citizens are invited to keep within the guidelines of not more than 150 g of sausages and 500 g of meat a week. This revision was necessary according to the experts, because research has indicated that too many chronic illnesses can be associated with these types of foods, referred to by the World Health Organization as “carcinogenic”. In addition, nutritionists suggest buying chicken, to avoid red meat, pork or veal. Finally, dairy products have also been added to the guidelines: two portions a day of any type, for example, 150 ml of milk, 125 g of yogurt, or 30 g of cheese.