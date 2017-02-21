Over half of disabled people in UK have experienced bullying or harassment at work

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.21

53% of disabled people in UK have experienced bullying or harassment at work because of their impairments. While 58% of disabled people feel at risk of losing their jobs. According to new research by disability charity Scope that has highlighted the issues disabled people face in work and the risk they face falling out of work. The research also found that: 21% go as far as hiding their disability from employers; 13% have been overlooked for a promotion; 24% say their current employer is not supportive of their disability. The UK Government has made a welcome commitment to halving the disability employment gap. Yet the employment gap between disabled people and the public has remained static at nearly 30 percentage points for the past decade.