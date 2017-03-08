Over 5 million babies born in the EU in 2015

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.08

In 2015, 5.103 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.063 million in 2001. Among Member States, France continued to record the highest number of births (799 700 in 2015), ahead of the United Kingdom (776 700), Germany (737 600), Italy (485 800), Spain (418 400) and Poland (369 300). According to the latest data published by Eurostat, on average in the EU women who gave birth to their first child in 2015 were aged nearly 29. Across Member States, first time mothers were the youngest in Bulgaria and the oldest in Italy. Overall, the total fertility rate in the EU increased from 1.46 in 2001 to 1.58 in 2015. It varied between Member States from 1.31 in Portugal to 1.96 in France in 2015. A total fertility rate of around 2.1 live births per woman is considered to be the replacement level in developed countries: in other words, the average number of live births per woman required to keep the population size constant without migration.