Outdoor sports and games do good to children with autism

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.17

Outdoor sports and games are highly beneficial to children with autism. A truth coming from Tel Aviv University, whose team of researchers has involved a sample of children with ASD aged 3 to 7 in 13 weekly sessions of challenge-based activities with instructors. Each 30-minute session took place in urban parks near the participants’ kindergartens and kicked off with a song. Afterward, the children used the outdoor fitness equipment, moving from one to another throughout the session. The activities required the children to communicate with the instructors and with their peers, to ask for assistance or be noticed, for example. At the end of the experience, their relational and communication skills had improved. That is why researchers suggest including these fun activities in special education kindergartens and in communication classrooms at school in addition to traditional treatments.