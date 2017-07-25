Opera finds new audience in care homes

Opera finds new audience in care homesby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.25
Improving the lives of residents in care homes through the Opera. This is the goal pursued in England by the Six Characters project. An initiative that has led to dozens of care homes, dementia units, community day centres and hospices, performers shows which includes opera favourites such as Rigoletto and the Toreador Song alongside songs such as Ivor Novello’s And Her Mother Came Too. The plays were commissioned by Davina’s Fund, a small charity that aims to bring opera to older people unable to go and experience it for themselves. “Six Characters” is a further confirmation of the beneficial influence of sounds and melodies on the physical and mental health of older people, an example of the kind of high-quality activity residents should expect in care homes.
