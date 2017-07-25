Opera finds new audience in care homes

Related:

Not even gymnastics can prevent Alzheimer’s Physical activity does not protect against Alzheimer’s. Previous studies have attempted to prove the positive association between sports and Alzheimer’s risk. However, a recently published study by a French research institute, INSERM, challenges this long held claim. The researchers monitored the lifestyle of a large sample of individuals between the ages Read More.

10 recommendations to prevent Alzheimer’s A third of Alzheimer’s cases could be avoided if people had correct life habits. A truth unveiled by The Lancet International Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention and Care in a report presented today at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC 2017) in London. From the document, 10 useful recommendations Read More.

Why Alzheimer’s prefers African Americans Alzheimer’s is much more common among African Americans than among Whites. A truth emerged from four studies on the issue presented at the 2017 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference that has taken place over the last days in London. The results collected among a big sample of over 65 adults in Read More.

7 suggestions for caretakers of individuals with Alzheimer’s in the summer Taking care of an individual with Alzheimer’s becomes more difficult in the summer. The hot temperatures, the lack of daily routine, and less formality than usual, can all cause more problems for the caregiver and for the person he/she is assisting. When caring for elderly with dementia, fatigue, dizziness, and Read More.

3 gadgets to help you tackle arthritis Millions of people have some form of arthritis and live in pain caused by inflammation in the joints. Here a selection of gadgets claiming to ease the pain of sore, stiff joints or to make life easier for people with arthritis. 1) The Sock-Aid. It holds a sock open to make Read More.