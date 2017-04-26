Ontario will launch a trial run of universal basic income

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.26

The Canadian province of Ontario will launch a trial run of universal basic income with about 4,000 participants this summer, making it the first North American government in decades to test this type of policy. Participants in the three-year, C$150m pilot program will be drawn from the cities of Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay. A randomly selected mail-out will invite applications in the coming months, with participants screened to ensure they are between the ages of 18 and 64 years and living on a low income. “This is a new world with new challenges,” Kathleen Wynne, Ontario’s premier, said. “Our goal is clear. We want to find out whether a basic income makes a positive difference in people’s lives. Whether this new approach gives them the ability to begin to achieve their potential,” she added.