Only you, dear parents, can fight against Internet dangers

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.16

It is well-known that Internet is a trap for children. But nobody knows that also filters activated on home computers can’t prevent them from getting into troubles. Despite Pcs are provided with filters that restrict access to some web contents, 25% of children, indeed, visit dangerous websites that put them in contact with paedophiles or pornography. As a consequence, 14% chat with strangers they’ve bumped into hazardously in the Internet. A truth highlighted by a report carried out by the University of Oxford on a big sample of teenagers under 15, a third of whom had restriction software set up on their computer. The main reason why they escape such restrictions – say experts – lies in the fact that they use more frequently their smartphone rather than the computer to surf the internet. And mobile phones are much more difficult to monitor. “A filter is not a person and so cannot know if the user who’s chatting on Whatsapp with a children is someone he/she knows or a potential abuser” – said Andrew Przybylski, the main study’s author.