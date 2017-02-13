Only the richest Chinese trust these pseudo-tests

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.13

DNA tests that are extremely expensive, but that can tell you if your children are going to become famous painters, award-winning actors or unbeatable athletes. This is the latest craze that has taken hold of Chinese parents, anxious to discover the predisposition of their kids in time to enrol them in the right school, so their bright futures will be guaranteed. These ultra-tech exams that cost anywhere from 1,700 to 6,000 yuan ($253 – 1,000) consist of a simple drop of saliva that enables the lab to determine which parts of the brain are particularly developed, and which artistic sensibilities are present – if they are present at all – or if an olympic athelete’s body is in the cards. Thousands of requests have been recorded over this last year, according to the clinic iGene inaugurated last October, following the proliferation of ad hoc laboratories that popped up, offering this “truth test”. A phenomenon that has perplexed the international scientific community, that has expressed serious doubts about the validity of these exams.