Only children more likely to support parents in old age

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.12

A new study has found that only children are more likely to care for their parents in old age than children with siblings. The study, published in Population Space and Place, analysed different sizes of families in Germany, examining the distance that children lived from their parents’ homes and their relationships with their parents. The authors found that only children are more likely than children with siblings to share a household with or live at close distance from ageing parents, particularly when parents suffer from poor health. The findings suggest that only children respond more strongly to parental need, and this is likely to compel them to change their living arrangements in order to support the care of their parents. With the birth rate in many European countries declining, the study has implications for the future levels of elderly care provided by the state and how governments might support only children with elderly parents.