Only 3 Italian cities attract talent

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.20

Italy is not a country for talented young people. Ranked 40 out of the top 100 countries for young, talented professionals, it is behind even Barbados and Costa Rica. The GTCI, Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017, created by the Adecco Group, placed Switzerland, Singapore and the UK on the podium for the top 3 slots. USA made fourth place and the European nations coming out ahead are Germany (17th) and France (24th ). The list was compiled taking into consideration “policies and practices that allow a country to develop, attract and utilize at best its human capital and contribute to a prosperous productivity”. But, Italy was not a total loser. The report also listed the 50 most attractive cities in the world, where 3 Italian cities were included: Bologna (26th among all cities and first among Italian cities), Milan (31st), and Turin (35th).

