Only 1 manager out of 3 in the EU is a woman

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.06

In the European Union only 1 manager out of 3 in the EU is a woman… earning on average almost a quarter less than a man. This information is published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on the occasion of International Women’s Day (8 March). Nearly 7.3 million persons hold managerial positions in enterprises with 10 employees or more located in the European Union (EU): 4.7 million men (65% of all managers) and 2.6 million women (35%). In addition, those women in managerial positions in the EU earn 23.4% less on average than men, meaning that female managers earn on average 77cents for every euro a male manager makes per hour. The largest share of women among managerial positions is recorded in Latvia, the only Member State where women are a majority (53%) in this occupation. It is followed by Bulgaria and Poland (both 44%), Ireland (43%), Estonia (42%), Lithuania, Hungary and Romania (all 41%) as well as France and Sweden (both 40%). At the opposite end of the scale, women account for less than a quarter of managers in Germany, Italy and Cyprus (all 22%), Belgium and Austria (both 23%) as well as Luxembourg (24%).