One truth about prostitution that remains often off limits

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.10

Prostitutes by choice, not because of “slavery”. To put an end to the myth that all sex workers are victims of a type of “slave trade”, the Canadian University of Victoria published the results of their study. Interviews with a sample of sex professionals elucidated three prime motivations for their making this career choice. First. The desire to make lots of money. In a hurry, and with as little effort as possible. Second. The need to feel desired. Because even though sexual favors are paid for, there is still a feeling of being attractive and sexy. Third. There is also a darker motive, associated with trauma that leads to the commercialization of one’s body. Having been abandoned by one’s parents, a divorce, sexual abuse as a child, all of which destroy one’s sense of self-worth and overall perception of oneself.