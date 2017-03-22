One profession where the gender gap is largely in favor of women

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.22

Teaching is still a career choice which there is still an enormous gender gap, heavily weighted for females. In Italy, where data have been released regarding the presence of women over men, in all levels of education, it couldn’t be more true. Elementary school teachers there represent more than 80% of the total. The numbers published by Ocse , demonstrate that the “female-ization” of teaching is continually on the rise, with an average of 68% among the countries examined. A percentage, that according to the organization, is destined to rise. Given the number of undergraduates with degrees in teaching and processes that have already taken hold for the primary schools. That are not being offset in other levels of education, though the numbers in middle and high school demonstrate less of a gap. The total percentage of women in pre-schools reaches 97%; elementary schools 85%; with a slight decrease in both middle school, with 68%, and high school 58%.