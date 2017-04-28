One of the most famous “in” designers has autism

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.28

Garments designed by Michael Ryan Andolsek enchant thousands of people all over the world and are the fruit of an unquestionably special talent. The twenty-five year old native of Germany is one of very few designers in the world to have an autistic disorder. Despite various problems when he was still a child, the diagnosis came just four years ago when Michael had already completed his studies at prestigious fashion schools in America and in France. The discovery of having to live with autism, however, did not dissuade him from pursuing his dreams. On the contrary, in his own words, it led him to find out more about himself and to inject every facet of his personality into his work. That not by chance shows great passion for details – particularly in the combination of colours and fabrics in the garments.