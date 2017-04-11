One dies earlier in the south than in the rest of the country

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.11

In Italy, if one lives in the south, one dies earlier. The overall average life expectancy on the peninsula is 82.3 years (males 80.1; females 84.6). In the Autonomous Province of Trento, the average is 83.5 (males 81.2; females 85.8), but in the southern region of Campania, it is drastically lower, 80.5 (males 78.3; females 82.8). In addition, the southern half of the country is also behind in the reduction of the mortality rate: which in the last 15 years, decreased overall, throughout the country, but not in all regions equally, especially when it comes to males, with 27% in the North, 22% in the Center, and only 20% in the South and Islands. These are only a few of the data released in the last report that shed some light on the overall health of the Italians (“Rapporto Osservasalute“), that, despite being a resilient population, appears to be at risk (considering certain lifestyle behaviors and weak prevention measures). A major contributing factor also being the aging population, with chronic illnesses on the rise: 4 citizens out of 10, amounting to 23.6 million individuals.