Oncologists risk their own lives fighting cancer

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.17

A tumor is devastating for the health of not only the patient, but also of the doctor who helps fight the disease. On an international level, 33% of oncologists suffer from burnout, stress, insomnia and depression. A percentage that is higher than that recorded for other branches of medicine, caused by the responsibility of providing daily care to women, men and children who have a potentially fatal disease. This global phenomenon is not well known, and thanks to an extensive study published in Psycho-Oncology, some light will be shed on the topic. The report was based on a vast sample of professionals from 14 countries, of which the U.K., U.S., Brasil, Australia, Japan, and France participated. The experts were quick to point out to readers that, despite the findings, the high-quality oncology departments throughout the world do not in any way compromise the risk of the patients. However, they did advise oncologists to be aware of their own health and to create a support network ad hoc within their national oncological communities.