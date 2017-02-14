On Valentine’s Day follow the safer sex guidelines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.14

The only act of true love is to protect yourself and your partner from HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. That’s the message by the Italian League for the Fight Against AIDS (LILA) for this Valentine’s Day, on the occasion of which it makes a present to all the couples: the guidelines for safer sex. Few simple rules to be followed, starting from the use of the condom. Which, starting from 1990, could have helped to avoid 45 million of infections worldwide. Even in Italy unprotected sex is the main way of HIV transmission: about 86% of the cases in 2015 both heterosexual and MSM (men who have sex with other men). Meanwhile, new infections do not decrease, remaining at around 4 thousand per year. And condom sales are steadily declining: from 11 million in 2007 to 9.3 million in 2013. Finally, in Italy, it is very difficult to buy Femidom (female condom) because of poor availability and high cost.